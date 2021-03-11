Howdoo (UDOO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00699009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00066374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Howdoo is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

