HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Reduced by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,699,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 17,623,704 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 2.9% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned 11.61% of HP worth $3,681,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HP by 97.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,408 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of HP by 2,388.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,501 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of HP by 9,229.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 138,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.