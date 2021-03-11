HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,373 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,208 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HP were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HP by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HP by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 645,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,431 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

