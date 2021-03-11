HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. HP comprises 1.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

HPQ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.42. 119,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,602,053. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.