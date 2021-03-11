H&R Block, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for H&R Block in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.22.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,991 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in H&R Block by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $39,387,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

