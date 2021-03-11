HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Investec lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

HSBC opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 734.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in HSBC by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

