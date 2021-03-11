Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.91.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 123.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

