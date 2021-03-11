Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.37

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.37 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 3758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,765,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Hub Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 34,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

