Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 343.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 63.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 110.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 476.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $185.52 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

