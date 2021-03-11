Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) traded up 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.68. 1,575,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,394,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

