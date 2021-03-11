Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the February 11th total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 567,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HUSN opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. Hudson Capital has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.91% of Hudson Capital worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

