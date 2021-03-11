Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €29.60 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €29.60 ($34.82) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.17 ($33.15).

BOSS opened at €33.98 ($39.98) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €36.96 ($43.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -16.84.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

