Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €29.60 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €29.60 ($34.82) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.17 ($33.15).

BOSS opened at €33.98 ($39.98) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €36.96 ($43.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -16.84.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

