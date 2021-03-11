Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €33.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.17 ($33.15).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Thursday, hitting €33.98 ($39.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €36.96 ($43.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

