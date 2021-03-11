Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €33.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.17 ($33.15).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Thursday, hitting €33.98 ($39.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €36.96 ($43.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

