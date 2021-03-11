Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 8,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,105. Humanigen has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $33.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGEN. National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,901,004.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,774 shares of company stock worth $9,902,517. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

