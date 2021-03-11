Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Down 5.8%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 1,391,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 855,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Get Humanigen alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 500,774 shares of company stock worth $9,902,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.