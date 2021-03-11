HUNT Reaches Market Cap of $25.26 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $25.26 million and $17.07 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.87 or 0.00699664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00066451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

