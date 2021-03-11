Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the February 11th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hunter Technology stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 10,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,306. Hunter Technology has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

