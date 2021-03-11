Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the February 11th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hunter Technology stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 10,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,306. Hunter Technology has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
About Hunter Technology
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.