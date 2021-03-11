Huobi Token (HT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.07 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $15.75 or 0.00027523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $1.07 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.13 or 0.00709612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00037413 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

