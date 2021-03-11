HUSD Trading Down 0% This Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $555.66 million and approximately $1.05 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.60 or 0.00725047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00065346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 555,725,733 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

