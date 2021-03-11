Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.42. 1,344,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 283,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13.
About Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM)
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
