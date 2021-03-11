Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.42. 1,344,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 283,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,687,000 after acquiring an additional 770,058 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 399,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 183,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,030,000 after acquiring an additional 136,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104,791 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.