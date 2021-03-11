Hxro (HXRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $79.30 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $79.30 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hxro Profile

HXRO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

