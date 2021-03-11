Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.32 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.87 or 0.00699664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00066451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.