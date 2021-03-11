HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $92,354.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.34 or 0.00698929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00066493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00027425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00035995 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,795,645 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

