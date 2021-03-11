Hyve (HYVE) Market Cap Reaches $1.91 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve token can now be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 90.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00496216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00072364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.28 or 0.00574309 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00074703 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,925,135 tokens. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Token Trading

