Hyve Price Hits $0.0741 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Hyve token can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $833,987.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.75 or 0.00532749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056417 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00072294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.96 or 0.00533108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00074966 BTC.

Hyve Token Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,865,203 tokens. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.