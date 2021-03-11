I/O Coin (IOC) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.15 million and $3,956.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00408533 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043263 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.11 or 0.05675599 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000090 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,742,078 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

