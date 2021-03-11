Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Update

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 497.7% from the February 11th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 257.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDMGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Icade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $72.64 on Thursday. Icade has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

