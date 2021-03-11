ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92 on Top Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00511279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00064942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00054857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00071927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.00578887 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00073496 BTC.

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

