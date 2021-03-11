Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,348 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.96% of Ichor worth $112,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ichor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ichor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $998.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

