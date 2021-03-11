iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Short Interest Update

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the February 11th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ICOTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,183. iCo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Get iCo Therapeutics alerts:

About iCo Therapeutics

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.