ICON (ICX) Price Hits $1.89 on Major Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $127.03 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,986,720 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

