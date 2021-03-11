IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX stock opened at $200.24 on Thursday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

