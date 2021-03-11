IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IEX opened at $200.24 on Thursday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

