IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 83,925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,410 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,685,000 after acquiring an additional 721,220 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 6,462.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 110,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 473,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100,466 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $198.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

