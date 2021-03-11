IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Lifted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of IDEX by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $198.74 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $211.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.26 and its 200-day moving average is $190.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

