IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $482.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.08, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

