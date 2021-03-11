IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Sells $51,325.00 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $51,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eric F. Cosentino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,700 shares of IDT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $22,151.00.
IDT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,626. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.
Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.
