IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Sells $51,325.00 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $51,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric F. Cosentino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,700 shares of IDT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $22,151.00.

IDT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,626. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDT by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 162,357 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDT by 4,555.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,868 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 394.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

