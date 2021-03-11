IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.50

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get IDT alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 162,357 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 4,555.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 394.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.