iExec RLC (RLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $179.49 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003945 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $179.49 million and $17.65 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00052488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00717741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038174 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.