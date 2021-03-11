IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $53,481.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.29 or 0.00703810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00066426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003452 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

