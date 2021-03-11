IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Update

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the February 11th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:IKNX opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. IKONICS has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other IKONICS news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total value of $141,038,120.34. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

