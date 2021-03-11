Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $213.40 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

