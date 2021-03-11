Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,987 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illumina were worth $23,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 502.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Illumina by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,937.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,386. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $383.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

