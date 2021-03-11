ImageCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,452.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $313,436.95 and approximately $79,452.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000895 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,969,634 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars.

