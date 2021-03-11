IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:IMXCF remained flat at $$2.10 during midday trading on Thursday. IMAX China has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Get IMAX China alerts:

IMAX China Company Profile

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It operates through three segments: Network Business, Theatre Business, and New Business and Other. The company engages in the digital re-mastering of Hollywood and Chinese language films into the IMAX format through a proprietary DMR conversion process and the exhibition of these films on the IMAX theatre network.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.