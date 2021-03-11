Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Short Interest Update

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,029,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMNPQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 186,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,745. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

