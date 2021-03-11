Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Short Interest Down 99.0% in February

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 11th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:IMRN opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Immuron has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Immuron as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

