Imperial Oil (IMO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO):

3/10/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/14/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

IMO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 85.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,977 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after acquiring an additional 150,751 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

