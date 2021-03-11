Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1712 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.