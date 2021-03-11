Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.53

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.53 and last traded at C$32.30, with a volume of 144816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.84.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.4100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

